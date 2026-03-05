Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Criticizes TMC's Governance in Bengal

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami criticized the TMC's governance in West Bengal, highlighting issues such as infiltrations, law and order, and women's safety. He accused the TMC of mismanaging central funds and pledged that BJP would restore the state's glory and address employee grievances if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:38 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent rally in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condemned the Trinamool Congress' governance, suggesting it has tarnished the legacy of a region once enriched by figures like Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose.

Dhami asserted that under TMC's rule, Bengal has seen a surge in lawlessness, highlighted by incidents of violence against women and corruption scandals. He accused the TMC of failing to effectively utilize centrally-provided funds, leaving residents without expected benefits.

The Chief Minister pledged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would restore 'Sonar Bangla' if elected, addressing discrepancies in employee dearness allowances and reinforcing the state's rich historical and spiritual heritage. His statements come as part of the BJP's campaign efforts ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

