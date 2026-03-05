Uttarakhand CM Criticizes TMC's Governance in Bengal

In a recent rally in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condemned the Trinamool Congress' governance, suggesting it has tarnished the legacy of a region once enriched by figures like Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose.

Dhami asserted that under TMC's rule, Bengal has seen a surge in lawlessness, highlighted by incidents of violence against women and corruption scandals. He accused the TMC of failing to effectively utilize centrally-provided funds, leaving residents without expected benefits.

The Chief Minister pledged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would restore 'Sonar Bangla' if elected, addressing discrepancies in employee dearness allowances and reinforcing the state's rich historical and spiritual heritage. His statements come as part of the BJP's campaign efforts ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

