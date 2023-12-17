Left Menu

Julia Garner joins Madonna on stage

The biopic set at Universal Pictures on American singer-songwriter Madonna has been scrapped already and actor Julia Garner may not be playing the iconic role but she teamed up with 'Material Girl' singer for a performance, reported People.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 22:34 IST
Julia Garner joins Madonna on stage
Madonna, Julia Garner (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The biopic set at Universal Pictures on American singer-songwriter Madonna has been scrapped already and actor Julia Garner may not be playing the iconic role but she teamed up with 'Material Girl' singer for a performance, reported People. Several months after the film on the pop icon's life, which she was set to write, produce, and direct, was revealed to be cancelled by Universal Pictures, she brought out the actress, 29, who was set to play her, on stage. The Emmy winner appeared as a special guest judge during the vogueing segment of the programme, inspired by her 1990 single, at the Celebration Tour stop at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.

According to People, the former Ozark star was photographed seated on stage next to the Grammy winner -- bearing almost uncanny resemblance with both of their hair done up in blond curls. While the hitmaker wore one of her custom Jean Paul Gaultier bodysuits for the tour, Garner was styled in pearls, a lace top and black trousers, resonant of the Like a Virgin era. The two playfully judged the "Like a Prayer" singer's backup dancers' choreography, grinning while flashing signs of perfect 10s. Fans also uploaded videos of the incident on social media.

The clips show the Inventing Anna actress providing her best diva-esque stage presence as she strode around the platform with a fierce facial expression, reported People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023