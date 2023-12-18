Left Menu

'Pride and Prejudice' Star Jennifer Ehle to Lead Jaclyn Bethany's Queer Drama 'In Transit'

Jennifer Ehle, who is best known for her role in 'Pride and Prejudice', will be seen headlining Jaclyn Bethany's queer indie drama 'In Transit'.

'Pride and Prejudice' Star Jennifer Ehle to Lead Jaclyn Bethany's Queer Drama 'In Transit'
Jennifer Ehle, who is best known for her role in 'Pride and Prejudice', will be seen headlining Jaclyn Bethany's queer indie drama 'In Transit'. As per Variety, 'In Transit' is written by Alex Sarrigeorgiou and it tells the story of a small town bartender called Lucy who agrees to model for painter Ilse - played by Ehle - who is existentially floundering as she seeks solitude away from her career and complicated personal life while on an artists retreat.

"Through their relationship, both women must confront their preconceptions of what makes a good life," reads the logline. Sarrigeorgiou will play Lucy while Francois Arnaud ("Yellowjackets") is set to play Lucy's boyfriend Tom, a local chef.

The project's production is expected to start this month. Emmy nominee Bethany ("Tell That to the Winter Sea") directs and produces for BKE Productions alongside C.C. Kellogg of Valmora Productions, Sarrigeorgiou for Little Language Films and Sarah Keyes. Kellogg exec produces for Valmora alongside Carl Black. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

