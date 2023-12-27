Left Menu

One Punch Man Season 3 Faces Indefinite Delay amidst MAPPA's Struggles

Devdiscourse | Tokyo | Updated: 27-12-2023 08:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 08:49 IST
Image Credit: OPM Season 3 / Twitter @ONE_rakugaki
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a turn of events that has left fans disheartened, it appears that the release of One Punch Man Season 3 may be postponed indefinitely. Initially confirmed for production in August 2022, the much-anticipated season faced speculation of a delay due to reported struggles at the animation studio MAPPA, which was rumored to take over the series.

One Punch Man, based on the manga by ONE and Yusuke Murata, garnered immense popularity with its first two seasons. However, recent developments have cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future of the series. While an initial leak suggested that MAPPA would be handling the animation for One Punch Man Season 3, this information was swiftly debunked by official sources.

MAPPA, known for its work on Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, has recently come under scrutiny for production challenges. Reports from animators working on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 have revealed that episodes are being completed perilously close to their release times, a departure from the usual industry standards.

The initial leak indicating MAPPA's involvement in One Punch Man Season 3 was dismissed by official sources, leading to the removal of the source account on social media. However, the recent struggles faced by MAPPA have reignited concerns among fans that the leak might, in fact, be accurate. The lack of any official announcements regarding the animation studio for One Punch Man Season 3 has further fueled speculation, raising questions about the possibility of a studio change or an indefinite delay.

As fans anxiously await concrete information about the fate of One Punch Man Season 3, the situation underscores the challenges faced by animation studios and the delicate balance between meeting high fan expectations and maintaining quality in production.

