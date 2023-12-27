A Perfect Finale: The Matchmakers Conclude with a Heartwarming Union

In a breathtaking climax that left fans cheering for joy, KBS' hit drama, The Matchmakers, concluded its final episode with the much-anticipated union of Shin Jung Woo (Rowoon) and Jung Soon Deok (Cho Yi Hyun). The narrative reached its pinnacle as the protagonists embraced new identities, putting an end to their long-forbidden love and ushering in a truly happy ending.

The series finale not only provided closure to the storyline but also achieved remarkable success in terms of viewership, hitting an impressive 5.8 percent—the highest rating the show garnered throughout its entire run.

Fans expressed their delight, with one enthusiast exclaiming, "What a heartwarming reunion between Jung Woo and Soon Deok!"

Another fan joyfully declared, "It's final! They meet with new identities after their old identities are declared dead by the world. So, with the new identities, that means their long forbidden love finally ends. Happy ending!!!"

The concluding episode featured Jo Ye Jin and Yoon Bu Gyeom exchanging vows in a ceremony officiated by Kim Moon Gun and attended by Lady Park So Hyeon (Portrayed by Park Ji Young) and other onlookers. However, the celebratory atmosphere takes a dramatic turn when Lady Park discovers that Soon Deok has revealed the truth about her ties to the deaths of Jo Ye Jin's husband and brother. Outraged by this revelation, Lady Park sets a trap to ensnare the star-crossed lovers.

In a shocking twist, Jung Woo is falsely accused and arrested by Lady Park, leading to intense moments as the king (Jo Han Chul) questions the authenticity of the charges. Despite the mounting challenges, Jung Woo's sole plea is for the safety of Soon Deok, even as he faces a concocted death penalty. Meanwhile, Lady Park forces Soon Deok into a perilous situation, compelling her to take her own life. Miraculously, the king's wisdom prevails, and Jung Woo awakens ten days later, having ingested a minimally toxic dose of the poison.

A month later, the king grants Shin Jung Woo a new identity and assigns him the task of working as a matchmaker, connecting eligible bachelors and maidens across the country. As part of his mission, he is instructed to meet a matchmaker he saved—a rendezvous that leads to a heartwarming reunion with Jung Soon Deok. Ingeniously tricking everyone into believing she had perished, Soon Deok even arranges a fake funeral before making her daring escape.

The series concludes on a romantic note as Shin Jung Woo, now a charming matchmaker, proposes to Soon Deok, "Shall we now travel the eight provinces to find ideal matches for singles?" To this, Soon Deok responds with a playful spirit, "Let's start with an exciting date first," prompting Jung Woo to reply, "An exciting date? Absolutely," accompanied by a heartwarming smile.

As The Matchmakers takes its final bow, it leaves an indelible mark on viewers' hearts, serving as a testament to the power of love and resilience in the face of adversity.

