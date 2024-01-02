Left Menu

"Aarya is family," says Sushmita Sen

In 'Aarya', Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 18:00 IST

Actor Sushmita Sen (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sushmita Sen entertained audience with her gripping performance in 'Aarya 3' lately. In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards. The second season came last year and it left audience intrigued.

Recalling working in the show, Sushmita shared that the show and the show's team is her family. In a statement, she said, Sushmita said, "Viren, my on-screen son, approached me with a genuine smile. 'After three seasons of living and breathing our roles,' he shared, 'you've become more than just a character--I see you as my mother.' This connection goes beyond scripted moments. Aarya is like a family. I have 2 daughters in real life, and Viren is like the son I never had. Whether it's a shared laugh between scenes or the camaraderie we build off-screen, Aarya has become a journey of genuine bonds and emotions that extend far beyond the confines of the show."

'Aarya' streams on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

