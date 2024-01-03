Aamir Khan happily poses with daughter Ira, son-in-law Nupur post their wedding

Left Menu

Actor Aamir Khan's happiness knows no bounds as his daughter Ira Khan got married to her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

Actor Aamir Khan's happiness knows no bounds as his daughter Ira Khan got married to her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The couple solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage.

After officially becoming Mr and Mrs, Nupur and Ira came out to meet the paps stationed outside the venue. They happily posed for the shutterbugs. Ira looked gorgeous in a deep-cut choli with pink and green coloured dhoti pants. She elevated her wedding look with a stunning silver dupatta placed over her head. Nupur wore a blue bandhgala suit.

Nupur arrived at the venue in a very cool way. He was wearing a black vest and white shorts as he jogged from his house to the venue. The couple's family also marked their presence in front of the paps and posed for the fam-jam pictures.

Aamir opted for a cream-coloured sherwani and a pink turban. Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta, ex-wife Kiran Rao and sons Junaid Khan and Azad also posed for family pics. Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father.

The duo had an engagement party in November last year. A day before their wedding, on Tuesday night, Nupur Shikhare shared a series of pictures with Ira and wrote on Instagram, "One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much." In response, Ira Khan posted heart and hug emojis. In the last two pictures, the couple can be seen sharing a meal.

Also, a grand wedding function has been planned in Udaipur on January 8. The couple, along with their families, will head to Udaipur soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

