'Mr. Bean' animated series returns for fourth season

Loved watching 'Mr. Bean'? If yes, then there's good news for all. As per Variety, 'Mr. Bean: The Animated Series' is set to make a comeback with the fourth season in 2025.

Voiced by Rowan Atkinson, Season 4 will comprise 52 x 11' episodes, bringing the total number of episodes across all series to 182 x 11-minutes. It will air on Cartoonito and HBO Max across Europe, the Middle East and Africa on Warner Bros. Discovery's kids channels and streaming services across Southeast Asia and South Asia, and on ITVX Kids in the UK and Ireland from 2025, which marks the 35th anniversary of the first live-action episode. The animation follows the antics of Mr. Bean and Teddy, as they embark on a series of adventures, making plenty of mischief along the way.

Dave Osborne will direct the series, Arnold Widdowson is producer and the head writers are Ciaran Murtagh and Andrew Barnett Jones. A British icon, the original live-action "Mr Bean," co-created by Atkinson and Richard Curtis, bowed in 1990. Atkinson voices the animated series, which was launched in 2002. It has been broadcast in 195 territories, with the series in continual distribution for over 30 years.

Excited about the fourth season, Atkinson said, "I have always enjoyed this iteration of the Mr. Bean character and the particular freedoms he has in animated form. We can take him into space or down a tin mine, without me personally having to suffer the consequences. The animation process creatively is always fascinating and I'm looking forward to getting stuck into the new series very much." The launch date has not been disclosed yet. (ANI)

