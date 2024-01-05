"I'm going to make room for two Oscars" : Colman Domingo

American actor and writer Colman Domingo, who has been nominated for Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards (for 'Rustin'), said he is "going to make room for two Oscars," reported People. Domingo is optimistic as awards season kicks off and he has every reason to be. The actor, who won an Emmy in 2022 for his performance as recovering addict Ali on HBO's Euphoria, is getting more attention for his critically acclaimed turns in 'Rustin', as the passionate civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, and 'The Color Purple', as the charismatic but abusive Mister.

"I recognize that I'm having a moment," says Domingo, who could potentially be the first out gay Black man to take home an acting Oscar. If he wins any of the Academy Awards or other events, his trophies will most certainly be displayed alongside the Emmy he has in his office.

"I like it in an enclosed space," says Domingo. "I can't walk into my house and feel like, oh, I'm Emmy Award-winner Colman Domingo." "I look up from my desk and I'm like, oh, that's beautiful," he added. The only thing keeping it company is his recent Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Award.

Domingo has been demonstrating his versatility for years, having been on Broadway in the 2008 musical Passing Strange, cut up with Kate McKinnon on The Big Gay Sketch Show from 2008 to 2010, and enthralled TV viewers on Fear the Walking Dead. So now, he's soaking up all the love coming his way.

"I'm being feted, and I'm enjoying it because I don't know how long this moment will last. I want to shake hands and kiss the babies and drink champagne. People are having dinners for me, toasting me. Give it to me," he says, tossing his head back and letting out a robust laugh. "I want more!" Given his journey to this point, achievement (and bubbly) tastes much sweeter to the Philadelphia native.

According to People, asked if he ever dreamed of this type of life when he was younger, he responded succinctly, "No." Domingo -- one of four siblings raised by Edith, a housekeeper and bank customer-service rep, and his stepfather, floor refinisher Clarence Bowles -- wasn't aiming for the stars. (His mom and biological father split when he was young.) "I grew up in the inner city. What people wanted from me is to be a healthy citizen, go to college, get a job with some benefits," said Domingo, whose mom and stepdad both died in 2006.

"I couldn't see all of this," he added. Domingo said he now allows himself to imagine that he has "all of this" -- the complicated roles he's landed, popularity, and honours. As an example, consider the possibility of earning more prizes.

Regardless of who wins during awards season, Domingo has a 'champion' in his husband of nearly ten years, producer, writer, and director Ral Domingo, 42, whom the actor describes as "a light and a love." When the SAG-AFTRA strike ended in November, the star's publicist called and asked him to get on a plane that evening to start a press tour.

"Before she got the words out of her mouth, my husband grabbed a suitcase, threw it down and said, 'Put everything in there,' " he recalled, adding, " 'This is your moment, Go.' " 'Rustin' is now streaming on Netflix and 'The Color Purple' is now playing in theaters, reported People. (ANI)

