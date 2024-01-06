Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi share their experience of working in 'Merry Chritsmas'

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will soon be seen in director Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'. The actors are busy promoting their upcoming film and recently they, along with the director Sriram Raghavan, lyricist Varun Grover, and producer Ramesh Turani, held a press conference in the national capital. While talking to the media, they opened up about making the film in Tamil and Hindi and how challenging it was to shoot the film in two languages. The actors also shared their experiences of working together.

Katrina said that she always wanted to work with Sriram Raghavan and it was a great experience to be part of his film. She said, "I've always wanted to work with Sriram Raghavan. I'm his fan and wanted to be a part of the movies he makes; being part of this film is amazing because I had an opportunity to be part of a lovely story, and 'Merry Christmas' is always going to be a film I am tremendously proud of and close to my heart." On sharing her experience of working with Vijay, she added, "It was fantastic. Vijay is the best performer. During the first week of rehearsals, I was quite interested in his thought process and how he looked at every scene. Sriram sir gave the actors a lot of space before the shoot, and we had a lot of discussion. When I watched the final result, what I saw between Vijay sir and my character was surprising."

Vijay also praised Katrina and said, "She has been in the industry for so long, so I was a bit apprehensive as to how will be her attitude on the set because if the actor has an attitude, it is difficult to work with him or her. I met her first time in Sriram sir's office and as soon as she entered the office there was such a healthy conversation. She likes to discuss more and listen more. There was a better understanding between us on the set. So much I gained and learned from her." When asked why he thought of making a film in Tamil and Hindi, director Sriram Raghavan said, "I have been living in Mumbai but I am a Tamil and always wanted to make a film in my mother tongue. So, because of the casting, I thought why not make it in two languages? Although, it was not easy and more challenging for Katrina because of the language, however, she managed to do it successfully."

Katrina agreed and said, "It was a challenging process to do the Tamil version, as first we shot in Hindi and reshot in Tamil but I needed to have to have the same ease in conversation with Vijay and it was challenging but then I decided not to think much and finally it happened." Katrina admitted that she had no funny memories while filming the film. However, the reason for this was the film's theme.

She explained that 'Merry Christmas' is a serious film and that having fun and being too chatty on set would have detracted from the mood of the role she plays. "The character is experiencing a succession of serious incidents. As a result, I kept my bubbliness off the set while contributing to the film's production." Talking about 'Merry Christmas', the makers recently unveiled the film's official trailer, which received good responses from the fans.

The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. Sharing the experience of working with director Sriram Raghavan, actor Katrina Kaif earlier said that working with Sriram Raghavan was a dream come true for her. "I feel incredibly fortunate to have had that opportunity. He's a phenomenal director with an incredible mind, and being on his set is like entering a whole different world."

"He's an amazing collaborator, both as a filmmaker and as a person. It was a very intense experience, especially doing the film in two languages. All of us have been very passionate about making this film from day 1 and are very excited for the release," she added. 'Merry Christmas' is slated to release in theatres on January 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)