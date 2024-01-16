Left Menu

"I wouldn't be standing here without my parents": Ali Wong expresses gratitude to her family post Emmy win

Ali Wong won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for 'Beef'. It was her third nomination and first win, reported Deadline.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 23:41 IST
Ali Wong(Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
Ali Wong won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for 'Beef'. It was her third nomination and first win, reported Deadline. In her speech, Wong cited her parents' love and support as the reason she was able to succeed as a well-known comedian and actress.

"I wouldn't be standing here without my parents, my amazing parents, my mother and my father, who I so wish was alive to share this moment with me," the actress said, noting her late father, Adolphus Wong, who passed away in 2011. "My hilarious father, who loved me unconditionally and taught me the value of failure." Wong also went on to thank the cast and crew of 'Beef' along with her daughters Mari and Nikki for "inspiring" her creativity.

According to Deadline, for her role in 'Beef', Wong has also recently won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, and a Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. Netflix's 'Beef' is a dark comedy about revenge. The series, written by Lee Sung Jin and co-produced by A24, follows the tangled lives of Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a destitute contractor, and the rich Amy Lau (Wong), who cross paths in an unpleasant road rage incident.

The 10-episode series hit Netflix in April 2023 and, fueled by strong word of mouth, more than doubled its audience from its first week with 70.38 million hours viewed by its second week. It ended up reaching the Global Netflix Top 10 in 87 countries. 'Beef' was up for a total of 13 Emmy nominations and won eight, reported Deadline. (ANI)

