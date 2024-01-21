'How I Met Your Mother' star Josh Radnor marries Jordana Jacobs

Josh Radnor, best known for playing Ted Mosby in the sitcom ''How I Met Your Mother'', has announced that he got married to his girlfriend, clinical psychologist Jordana Jacobs two weeks ago.

The couple tied the knot on January 6 at the Cedar Lakes Estate in New York amid a snowstorm.

Radnor shared a series of pictures from the wedding on his official Instagram page on Saturday. ''I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend. So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us. ''To @forgedinthenorth for the extraordinary pictures. To @samspector for the extraordinary suits. But most of all to Jordana. I can't believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,'' the actor captioned his post.

Radnor, 49, and Jacobs, 36, started dating after they met at a sound meditation retreat in February 2022.

