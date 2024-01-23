Song Kang Bids Emotional Farewell to Hit K-Drama 'My Demon'

In a heartfelt conclusion to the much-adored SBS drama 'My Demon', lead actor Song Kang recently shared his sentiments on the series' finale. The show, a favorite among fans, aired its last episode on the 20th, marking an end to its captivating narrative.

'My Demon' weaves a unique tale of a contractual marriage between the devilish heiress Do Do-hee, played by Kim Yoo-jung, and Jeong Gu-won, a demon portrayed by Song Kang. Gu-won, who temporarily loses his powers, finds unexpected happiness in this loss, leading to an enthralling plotline.

In his role, Song Kang brought to life the character of Jung Gu Won, a demon with irresistible charm who has been striking deals with humans for over 200 years. Initially indifferent to human emotions, Gu Won's encounter with Do Do Hee ignites a profound love story, taking the audience on a journey through their past lives. The depth of their relationship was highlighted in a scene where Gu Won, holding the deceased Wol Sim (also played by Kim Yoo Jung), breaks down, showcasing a raw and emotional side of the character.

Expressing his thoughts through Namoo Actors, his agency, Song Kang said, “Time has passed quickly, and now we say goodbye to 'My Demon'. Like all my projects, this one holds a special place in my heart. I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the love and support from our viewers and fans over these seven months. I hope 'My Demon' remains in the hearts of the audience for a long time. Thank you!”

Song Kang's commitment to the role was evident in his detailed script analysis, practice, and styling, which captivated viewers with his intense emotions and dynamic action. His portrayal of Jung Gu Won is a testament to his evolving repertoire as a "romance maestro."

Fans of 'My Demon' can look forward to the upcoming series 'Flex X Cop', starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun, which is set to premiere on the 26th as the successor to the beloved drama.