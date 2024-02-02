"Musicians in Nagaland will be encouraged, promoted and propelled": Nagaland CM addresses 4th Edition of Asia Music Summit

The 4th Edition of Asia Music Summit began on Thursday evening in Kohima, Nagaland. 12 countries are participating in the three-day Summit. Addressing the Summit, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that the Asia Music Summit is one of the biggest and most high-profile events that the state will be hosting, particularly in the field of music and the arts.

CM extended his appreciation to MusicConnect Asia, led by its president and board members, for partnering with the state, stating that MusiConnect Asia is a world-renowned organisation doing extraordinary work by connecting Asian countries together. Rio also said that excelling musicians in Nagaland will be encouraged, promoted, and propelled to greater heights, and that the Summit will further enhance the growth of the music industry not just in India but across Asia and beyond.

"Music and the arts have always been a way of life for the Naga people since time immemorial and played a central role in all our activities," Rio said. "The stories have been passed down from one generation to another through songs. India has emerged as a global economic giant and is playing a contributory role amongst the community of nations in the progress of humanity as a whole, Traditional Indian music and cultures go back thousands of years," he added.

Rio also said that the state government has been making sincere efforts to promote music and the arts, "Our musicians and artists have become national and global ambassadors, and through their talents, we are promoting Brand Nagaland and Naga Soft Power". Neiphiu Rio concluded, "We must use the opportunities of networking to create prospects for musicians across the continent. Music and the arts give every person an avenue to blossom, it exemplifies the flowering of the human spirit, it makes humanity more beautiful."

The Asia Music Summit is an initiative of MusicConnect Asia and hosted and co-organized by the Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA) - Government of Nagaland. The music showcase workshops, mentoring sessions, panel discussions, business, networking, one-to-one sessions, etc will take place at, RCEMPA Jotsoma on February 2 and 3. The Summit is designed for bands, agents, band managers, musicians, music institute heads, music teachers, talent managers, event management companies, music producers, songwriters, music enthusiasts, music labels and music festival directors.

Asia Music Summit started its journey in 2020 with two consecutive editions in collaboration with Global Toronto. 12 countries are participating in the three day Summit. (ANI)

