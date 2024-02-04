Left Menu

Dulquer Salmaan announces new film 'Lucky Baskhar'

Malayalam cinema star Dulquer Salmaan has announced his next film Lucky Baskhar, which celebrates 12 years of his journey in the film industry.The movie will be directed by Venky Atluri and backed by Sithara Entertainment in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas.

Malayalam cinema star Dulquer Salmaan has announced his next film ''Lucky Baskhar'', which celebrates 12 years of his journey in the film industry.

The movie will be directed by Venky Atluri and backed by Sithara Entertainment in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas. Dulquer shared the first look and title of the film on X on Saturday.

''Celebrating twelve years of my magical journey in Cinema, here's presenting the first look of our very ambitious #LuckyBaskhar. #LuckyBaskharFirstLook. Story unfolds in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil & Hindi at the theatres near you, soon!'' the actor wrote in his post. Dulquer, son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty, made his debut with ''Second Show'' in 2012. He has since starred in films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages such as ''Ustad Hotel'', ''O Kadhal Kanmani'', ''Sita Ramam'', and ''Karwaan''.

The actor's last big-screen release was the action drama ''King of Kotha'', which marked his foray as a producer via Wayfarer Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

