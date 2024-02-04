Abhay Deol captures "last day" of 'Bun Tikki' shooting, says "Gonna miss this..."

Left Menu

Actor Abhay Deol, who is gearing up for his next 'Bun Tikki', on Sunday, shared a picture from the last day of shooting.

04-02-2024
Actor Abhay Deol, who is gearing up for his next 'Bun Tikki', on Sunday, shared a picture from the last day of shooting. Taking to Instagram story, Abhay treated fans with a selfie featuring himself and crew at the back.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Last day last shot. Gonna miss this crew." Recently, Abhay shared a picture with Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman along with a sweet note.

He recalled being an underconfident and bullied child. The note read, "I was quite the under confident, under achieving, bullied child. No one had any expectations of me and neither did I inspire confidence from anyone. But that's the beauty of life, anything is possible, so don't stop learning. Now here I am, working with these two legends, @thezeenataman and @azmishabana18, pictured here along with my director @farazarifansari who is not a legend, (yet!)."

He added, "Believe in yourself, validate yourself, it's the internal that influences the external. Only you can put yourself down, or up, don't give that power away to anyone. Our film "Bun Tikki" is almost over, and like me, it's a little film that dares to dream big. So can you! Thank you @farazarifansari, for believing in me." 'Bun Tikki' stands out as the most anticipated debut picture of the year, bringing together two renowned actors, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman, on the big screen.

The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Productions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

