Grammys 202: Miley Cyrus wins Record of the Year award for 'Flowers'

Another big win for Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Grammy Awards. After bagging her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance, Cyrus has now won the award for the Record of the Year for her track 'Flowers'.

Taking to X, Grammys shared a post and wrote, "Congrats Record Of The Year winner - "Flowers" @MileyCyrus #GRAMMYs." In her acceptance speech, Cyrus said, "Thank you all so much. This award is amazing, but I really hope it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular. So please don't think that this is important, even though it's very important. We're very excited for this on the piano. I want to thank everyone that's standing on the stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael, and Greg, our teams, crush, Colombia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gaze, because look how good I look."

"I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!" she quipped as she concluded her speech. She triumphed over SZA, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet, boygenius, Jon Batiste and Taylor Swift.

She was also nominated for Album of the Year (Endless Summer Vacation), Song of the Year ("Flowers"), Best Pop Vocal Album (Endless Summer Vacation), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Thousand Miles" with Brandi Carlile). (ANI)

