Tiger Shroff shares photo with 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' sets

Tiger Shroff on Monday shared a BTS photo featuring 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' sets. Taking to Instagram story, Tiger treated fans with a new picture.

The image captured Tiger and Akshay holding a gun and posing while standing inside the helicopter. Both look intense as they wear bulletproof jackets. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Khiladi + Baaghi = Two man army #bmcm."

Recently, Akshay shared the behind-the-scene video and captioned it, "It's ime for an extraordinary action experience that pushes boundaries! Watch the exclusive behind-the-scenes now.#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024." From cars flying in the air, action-packed sequences to intense helicopter scenes in the backdrop of snow-capped mountains and lush greenery, clip gave a glimpse of the movie.

Recently, makers wrapped up the shooting of the film. The 'Heropanti' actor shared a couple of new 'muddy' pictures with Akshay and penned an adorable note for him.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the pics that he captioned, "Went through some of the most intense sequences of our lives but couldnt have asked for a better partner to take on those challenges with...bade..tere peeche tera yaar khada." In the pics, both the actors could be seen flaunting their abs and muscles. They can be seen covered with a layer of thick black substance which is apparently the mud from the Dead Sea in Jordan.

Akshay also shared a picture with Tiger and his team. He captioned the pic, "Tired of the same old memes, here's some new mud-terial. This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It's a 'wrap'!" Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'. (ANI)

