Odd News Roundup: Belgian couple makes indoor pet of rescued wild boar

14-02-2024
Odd News Roundup: Belgian couple makes indoor pet of rescued wild boar
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Belgian couple makes indoor pet of rescued wild boar

A Belgian couple have adopted a wild boar and taken to him so much that he is living inside their home. Gregory Guiot discovered the boar they call Oscar as a small piglet during a hunting trip with his dogs and decided to take him in to care for temporarily.

