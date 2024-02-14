Left Menu

Joe Manganiello moves in with Caitlin O'Connor after divorce with Sofia Vergara

American actor Joe Manganiello and American actress and model Caitlin O'Connor have moved in together and are pleased to take this next step in their relationship.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 12:59 IST
Joe Manganiello moves in with Caitlin O'Connor after divorce with Sofia Vergara
Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor Joe Manganiello and American actress-model Caitlin O'Connor have moved in together, according to TMZ. An insider told TMZ that Manganiello and O'Connor are very much in love and have bonded over their Pittsburgh heritage and love of travel.

Manganiello's dog, Bubbles, seemed to approve of O'Connor, making cohabitation easier. However, a source close to the situation told Page Six otherwise, clarifying that O'Connor still "has her own place."

The report came one week after Manganiello and Colombian-American actor Sofia Vergara formalized their divorce. According to TMZ, the couple upheld their prenuptial agreement, which enabled each partner to keep assets accumulated separately during the marriage.

Vergara and Manganiello told Page Six in July 2023 that they were ending their seven-year marriage. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they told Page Six via a joint statement.

Despite misconceptions regarding what caused their break, Vergara acknowledged that they divorced simply because they want different things in life. "My husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn't want to be an old mom," the "Griselda" star told El Pais last month, as per Page Six.

Vergara and the 'True Blood' actor became engaged on Christmas Day 2014, after meeting at the White House Correspondents Dinner earlier that year. They walked down the aisle in November 2015.

Vergara has since moved on to orthopaedic physician Justin Saliman, with whom she was first seen in October 2023. Manganiello and O'Connor first met in September 2023, and three months later, they made their red carpet debut at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024