Left Menu

Meryl Streep Signs On for Exciting Fourth Season of 'Only Murders in the Building'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-02-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 10:56 IST
Meryl Streep Signs On for Exciting Fourth Season of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Meryl Streep Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep is set to return for the fourth season of Hulu's ''Only Murders in the Building''.

Streep will again recur and reprise her role as Loretta Durkin, the love interest of Martin Short's Oliver Putnam, reported Deadline.

The season four of the hit crime comedy -- headlined by Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez -- will kickstart with a trip to Los Angeles before the action returns to its central location, The Arconia apartments, in New York City.

Streep joins Molly Shannon, who also has a recurring role in the upcoming chapter of ''Only Murders in the Building'', which is co-created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin.

Dan Fogelman of ''This Is Us'' fame, Short, Gomez and Jess Rosenthal are attached as executive producers.

''Only Murders in the Building'' is produced by 20th Television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024