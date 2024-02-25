This is how Carey Mulligan celebrated her Oscar nomination

English actor Carey Mulligan celebrated her Oscar nomination with her family. The 'Maestro' actress's youngest kid was shocked to learn that her mother had been nominated for an Oscar. "When my name came up, everyone screamed, and my baby started crying," Mulligan, who shares three kids with husband Marcus Mumford, told People.

The London-born actor plays Felicia Montealegre, the wife of famed composer Leonard Bernstein, played by Bradley Cooper, who is also nominated. Mulligan has stated that she was attracted by the real-life couple's tumultuous connection. People reported that she told National Public Radio, "I think they had an incredible life. They've got, you know, three wonderful children, and they've left behind this incredible legacy of love. But I think there is a universality to the film in that it is a depiction of a marriage, you know, and every marriage, regardless of any of the details, is deeply complicated and very challenging at times."

Mulligan and Cooper spoke with PEOPLE about the film, their friendship, and their love of music for the magazine's annual Oscar portfolio, which appears in this week's edition. "Music's always been a big part of my life in lots of ways before I started acting at all," said Mulligan.

"My grandmother, I used to sing with her. She's Welsh. She passed away, sadly. But singing is a huge part of Welsh culture." Mulligan, who has been married to Mumford & Sons' lead singer since 2012, added, "I grew up singing and loving music and then married a musician."

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live on March 10, from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, at 7 p.m. ET. (ANI)

