Entertainment News Roundup: Factbox-Winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards; Barbra Streisand bestowed with SAG lifetime award and more

Factbox-Winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Barbra Streisand bestowed with SAG lifetime award

Actress, singer, movie director and producer Barbra Streisand was honored on Saturday with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Life Achievement Award in recognition of her prolific career and humanitarian work. The 81-year-old Streisand received SAG's highest award from Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper. She was the 59th recipient of the award, which goes to an actor who fosters the "finest ideals of the acting profession." She was received with a standing ovation and many actors in tears.

Franco-Senegalese director's reckoning with European colonialism wins Berlin's Golden Bear

"Dahomey", French-Senegalese director Mati Diop's film about how returning 26 treasures to Benin, art looted by western powers in the 19th century, sparked a reckoning with colonialism's legacy, won the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear prize for best film on Saturday. The documentary, named after the West African kingdom where the artworks were created before they were looted by a French colonel during his conquest of Dahomey in 1892, looks at the response to the return of some of them from Paris to Benin, of which Dahomey is now part.

'Oppenheimer' steamrolls toward Oscars with SAG Award wins

Historical epic "Oppenheimer" picked up more prizes on Saturday at Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, bolstering the movie's chances to score the best picture trophy at next month's Oscars. The film about the race to build the first atomic bomb took the top honor - best movie cast - handed out by members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union at a red-carpet ceremony in Los Angeles.

George Michael honoured with UK collectible coin

Late British singer-songwriter George Michael is being honoured with a personalised collectible coin. Britain's Royal Mint said on Monday the new coin, which depicts Michael wearing his trademark sunglasses, pays tribute to the music star's 1987 hit solo single "Faith".

