The Stunning Forevermark Setting Collection from De Beers Forevermark

As the world marks International Women's Day, De Beers Forevermark, recognized for its natural, ethical diamonds, showcases the Forevermark Setting Collection. This unique set of jewellery honors women's strength and achievements, standing out as a symbol of elegance and empowerment.

The Forevermark Setting™ Jewellery is renowned for its timeless appeal and expert craftsmanship. Each piece is intricately designed to perfectly complement the stunning beauty of a De Beers Forevermark diamond. From delicate settings to intricate details, every aspect of the jewelry is meticulously crafted to enhance the brilliance and individuality of the Forevermark diamond it holds. With meticulous attention to detail and a focus on quality, The Forevermark Setting™ Jewellery exemplifies sophistication and enduring elegance, making it a cherished symbol of timeless style and refinement.

The natural diamond in the Forevermark Setting Collection is a special tribute to women's strength and achievements. These diamonds are carefully chosen and responsibly sourced, meaning they're brought to you with care and respect for the environment. They sparkle beautifully and stand for honesty and responsibility. Each piece in the collection represents the enduring beauty and strength of women. Forevermark wants everyone to appreciate and celebrate the amazing qualities of women through these special diamonds.

The Forevermark Setting Collection invites individuals to celebrate the achievements and honor the spirit of women this International Women's Day. Whether as a symbol of admiration or a token of appreciation, each jewellery piece offers a timeless expression of love and gratitude.

Join Forevermark in commemorating the extraordinary achievements and enduring legacy of women this International Women's Day. Celebrate the strength, elegance, and resilience of women everywhere. To shop visit authorized De Beers Forevermark retailers across the country or log onto www.forevermark.com for further details.

About De Beers Forevermark: De Beers Forevermark is a Jewellery House offering contemporary designs featuring responsibly sourced diamonds that are hand selected for their beauty. Created for marking special moments and wearing every day, Forevermark diamond jewellery is timeless with a twist.

The unique Forevermark inscription is proof that each diamond is beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced. De Beers is committed to Building Forever, ensuring that every diamond it discovers creates a lasting positive impact for the people and places where it is found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner, and healthier, ensuring communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected.

De Beers Forevermark jewellery is sold through forevermark.com and in approximately 2,000 jeweller locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.forevermark.com.

