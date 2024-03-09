Entertainment News Roundup: Diamonds to dazzle on this year's Oscars red carpet; Ariana Grande releases new album 'Eternal Sunshine' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Police bust art forgery ring in Spain selling fake Banksy works

Police in Spain have dismantled an art forgery ring suspected of selling artworks falsely attributed to British street artist Banksy, with some pieces fetching prices of 1,500 euros ($1,640) or higher. The Catalonia regional police force Mossos d'Esquadra said on Thursday it had raided a workshop inside an apartment in the city of Zaragoza, where the forgers created the fake works before distributing them through auction rooms, antique shops or online platforms.

From cast to teens, 'Barbie' film's view on patriarchy resonated

Actor Simu Liu, who played one of the Kens in the Oscar-nominated "Barbie" movie, experienced a revelation when he first read the script and its commentary about the harm inflicted by patriarchy. "We all like to think that we're different, that we're progressive," Liu said in an interview with Reuters. "And then we read a scene that calls us out so fully and utterly, that I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I'm part of the problem.'"

Punching and pumping iron, Chinese women go 'YOLO'

Without a job, friends or direction in life, a 30-something woman decides to take up boxing, triggering a physical transformation that is the narrative of the biggest box office for any movie in China this year. "YOLO", starring and directed by Jia Ling, has made the equivalent of $475 million since last month in theatres. Critics say this remake of a 2014 Japanese movie hit a nerve with Chinese audiences with its spin on the intense training sequence which echoes Sylvester Stallone's "Rocky" film series and is usually reserved for male action stars.

Langley's bet on 'Oppenheimer' may bring Oscars gold to Universal

"Oppenheimer" appears poised to dominate Sunday's Academy Awards, validating Universal studio chief Donna Langley's bet on the unconventional, three-hour-long period drama about the father of the atomic bomb. Langley aggressively pursued the project, in part, for the chance to work with acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who had just severed his two-decade-long relationship with Warner Bros. Studios in a disagreement over its streaming video strategy.

Diamonds to dazzle on this year's Oscars red carpet

Diamonds and precious gemstones will shine bright on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, when celebrities dressed in luxury gowns and sparkling jewelry gather for the film industry's top honors. The glitzy Hollywood ceremony is the culmination of awards season and the biggest showcase of high-end fashion and jewelry.

Ariana Grande releases new album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Grammy Award-winning musician and actor Ariana Grande launched her seventh full-length album, titled "Eternal Sunshine", on Friday. The record is the pop star's first album in three years and comprises 13 tracks.

Atom bomb survivor hopes Japan debut of 'Oppenheimer' will stoke nuclear debate

Teruko Yahata was eight when she saw a blueish-white light envelop the sky over her home city of Hiroshima one summer morning, moments before the first atomic bomb explosion knocked her unconscious and levelled swathes of the Japanese city. Now 86, she is eager to be among the first to see the film "Oppenheimer" at its delayed opening in Japan on March 29, hoping the biopic of the scientist who led the development of the bomb will reinvigorate debate over nuclear weapons.

'Kung Fu Panda' is back with some help from 'The Six Million Dollar Man'

Jack Black's dumpling obsessed bear is back in the latest instalment of the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise after an eight-year hiatus. Getting back into the character of Po after such a length of time wasn't difficult for Black. He just had to remember a few things.

Oscar nominees to unwrap gift bags with luxury trips, Rubik's Cubes

This year's Oscar gift bags will have nominees well-rested with great skin and full stomachs. For the 22nd year, Lash Fary, founder of Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets, has put together a mix of treats for a select number of nominees at the Academy Awards.

Ballgowns and pantsuits: what to expect for Oscars red carpet fashion

Celebrity stylist Jennifer Austin browses through a rack of glamorous dresses, before fluffing the bottom of a yellow frilled strapless gown. The frock's voluminous shape is typical of the ballgowns expected on the red carpet at Sunday's Oscars, but Austin, who has dressed celebrities like Angela Bassett and 2024 Oscars nominee Danielle Brooks, anticipates some more modern styles too.

