Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of 'awesome' baby boy, Cardinal, in Instagram post

Actress Cameron Diaz and her musician husband, Benji Madden, say they are blessed and grateful to have welcomed a baby boy Cardinal Madden to their family.The couple announced the arrival of their son in an Instagram post they each shared Friday.He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 23-03-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 22:17 IST
Actress Cameron Diaz and her musician husband, Benji Madden, say they are "blessed and grateful" to have welcomed a baby boy — Cardinal Madden — to their family.

The couple announced the arrival of their son in an Instagram post they each shared Friday.

"He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures," said a caption on the post, adding that Cardinal is "really cute." "We are feeling so blessed and grateful," said the post, which included an illustration with the words, "A little bird whispered to me." Diaz and Madden also used Instagram to announce the birth of a daughter, Raddix, in 2020. They said at that time they didn't plan to share more photos or details, in order to protect their family's privacy.

Diaz, whose films include "There's Something About Mary" and "Charlie's Angels," married Madden, a member of the band Good Charlotte, in early 2015.

Representatives for Diaz and Madden did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

