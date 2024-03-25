UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs Rudrabhishek at Gorakhpur temple on Holi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath on Monday performed Rudrabhishek at Gorakhnath temple and prayed to Lord Shiva for the welfare of the people and the world.

The chief minister has been putting up at Gorakhpur since Sunday to participate in the Holi celebrations.

On Sunday evening, Adityanath participated in the Holika Dahan procession originating from Pandeyhata. He will inaugurate the colourful procession of Lord Narisimha originating from Ghantaghar on Tuesday, an official statement issued here said.

At the Shakti temple situated on the first floor of the Gorakhnath temple, he performed Rudrabhishek with milk and sugarcane juice.

The priests of the 'math' completed the ritual of Rudrabhishek by reciting the Mahamantras. Following the Rudrabhishek, the chief minster performed 'havan' and 'aarti' amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras.

During the Rudrabhishek ritual, chief priest of Gorakhnath temple Yogi Kamal Nath, Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das alias Satua Baba from Kashi, Arvind Chaturvedi and Ashwani Tripathi, among others were also present.

After the Rudrabhishek ceremony, Chief Minister Adityanath participated in 'gauseva' (service to the cows) at the Gorakhnath temple's cowshed.

