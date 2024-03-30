Aditi Rawat talks about her role in 'Udaariyaan'

Actor Aditi Rawat known for working in shows such as 'Main Bhi Ardhangini' and 'Made in Heaven' got candid about her role in 'Udaariyaan'. She said that while the she plays a negative character, her behaviour is justified by her back story.

"It's a negative character with a positive entry. I think she has a positive approach to her personality. She has been away from her daughter, and that is a very emotional part of her character. She is here to take revenge for her brother. I can connect with the emotional part," she said. Talking about working with Ravie and Sargun's Dreamyata Productions, Aditi said , "It's an amazing experience."

Talking about the show, she said, "'People love Punjabi shows a lot and even the shooting is happening in Punjab which gives more of Punjabi flavour. So, it creates more impact." The show has recently completed 1000 episodes, which is a huge milestone, said the actor, adding, "I think that today if people are not liking any show, they stop the show, unlike earlier, when the show would drag on for years. Also, a lot of new people get a chance to be part of TV shows," she shared. (ANI)

