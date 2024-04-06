Left Menu

Netflix unveils first look of Fardeen Khan from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series 'Heeramandi'

Streaming service Netflix on Saturday shared the first look of actor Fardeen Khan from Heeramandi The Diamond Bazaar, the upcoming period drama series that marks filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansalis OTT debut.The streamer also unveiled the character posters of senior actor Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman as well as Taha Shah from the show, set during the freedom struggle movement in India.With Heeramandi, Khan is making a return to acting after a gap of nearly 15 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 14:29 IST
Netflix unveils first look of Fardeen Khan from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series 'Heeramandi'
  • Country:
  • India

Streaming service Netflix on Saturday shared the first look of actor Fardeen Khan from ''Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'', the upcoming period drama series that marks filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut.

The streamer also unveiled the character posters of senior actor Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman as well as Taha Shah from the show, set during the freedom struggle movement in India.

With ''Heeramandi'', Khan is making a return to acting after a gap of nearly 15 years. He was last seen in 2010's ''Dulha Mil Gaya''.

The 50-year-old actor, known for movies such as ''Jungle'', ''Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya'', ''Bhoot'', ''Dev'' and ''No Entry'', plays the character of Wali Mohammed in the show.

''Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart's desire with his royal responsibilities. Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed,'' Netflix India posted on its social media handles along with Khan's character poster.

Billed as an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, the series explores the cultural reality of 'Heeramandi', a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

Set to be released on the streamer's platform on May 1, ''Heeramandi'' stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the lead roles.

Suman, who has appeared in movies such as ''Utsav'' and ''Sansar'' as well as cult classic comedy series ''Dekh Bhai Dekh'', is essaying the role of Zulfikar.

''Laying his allegiance at Mallikajaan's (Koirala) feet, only one thing stands between Zulfikar and his shimmering ambition- Heeramandi,'' Netflix said while sharing his character poster.

His actor-son Adhyayan plays Zoravar. The actor has previously featured in movies like ''Raaz – The Mystery Continues'', ''Jashn'' and most recently ''Chup: Revenge of the Artist''.

''Zoravar's affection for Lajjo (Chadha) is a scorching embrace where passion burns bright- but when love calls, will he be able to answer?'' the streamer said in the character description.

Shah, best known for starring in ''Baar Baar Dekho'' and ''Luv Ka The End'', is playing the role of Tajdar in ''Heeramandi''.

''A nawab's son torn between tradition and love, Tajdar seeks purpose through liberation,'' Netflix said.

"Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'' is based on the concept by Moin Beg. The series is created and directed by Bhansali. He also serves as a producer on the show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024