Top Hezbollah Commander Killed in Escalating Israel-Lebanon Conflict

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israel carried out an airstrike on Beirut, killing top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil along with other senior members. Aqil, described as the acting commander of the Radwan special forces unit, was targeted in Beirut's southern suburbs, intensifying the year-long feud between Israel and the Iran-backed group.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported at least 14 fatalities, with the figure expected to rise as rescue efforts continue. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant have emphasized Israel's commitment to securing the northern border. Meanwhile, Hezbollah confirmed Aqil's death, labeling it a 'treacherous Israeli assassination.'

The latest strike has led to widespread evacuations on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border. Hezbollah's retaliation included rocket fire into northern Israel. The escalating conflict, compounded by the Gaza war, draws concern for potential wider regional instability, according to U.N. officials and international observers.

