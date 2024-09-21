Left Menu

Top Hezbollah Commander Killed in Escalating Israel-Lebanon Conflict

Israel conducted an airstrike on Beirut, killing top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil and other senior members. The strike escalates ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed group. At least 14 people died, with casualties expected to rise. Israel aims to secure its northern border, while Hezbollah vows retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 06:10 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 06:10 IST
Top Hezbollah Commander Killed in Escalating Israel-Lebanon Conflict

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israel carried out an airstrike on Beirut, killing top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil along with other senior members. Aqil, described as the acting commander of the Radwan special forces unit, was targeted in Beirut's southern suburbs, intensifying the year-long feud between Israel and the Iran-backed group.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported at least 14 fatalities, with the figure expected to rise as rescue efforts continue. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant have emphasized Israel's commitment to securing the northern border. Meanwhile, Hezbollah confirmed Aqil's death, labeling it a 'treacherous Israeli assassination.'

The latest strike has led to widespread evacuations on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border. Hezbollah's retaliation included rocket fire into northern Israel. The escalating conflict, compounded by the Gaza war, draws concern for potential wider regional instability, according to U.N. officials and international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024