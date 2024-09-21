AUKUS Defense Pact: A Pillar of U.S.-Australia Alliance Amid Changing U.S. Leadership
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed confidence in the AUKUS defense pact's continued support, regardless of future U.S. administrations. The statement followed a meeting with President Joe Biden, discussing Indo-Pacific security. AUKUS aims to bolster Australia's military capabilities against growing Chinese influence in the region.
- Country:
- Australia
During a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his firm belief that the AUKUS defense pact will maintain support from any future U.S. administration, regardless of the November 5 presidential election outcome.
The AUKUS agreement, established in 2021, is designed to enable Australia to enhance its military arsenal with advanced technologies, including nuclear-powered submarines, amid shared concerns about China's expanding influence.
Albanese's visit to the U.S., in part for the Quad Leaders Summit, underscores the ongoing strategic partnership between the nations, reaffirming bilateral commitments to defense and security within the Indo-Pacific region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Joe Biden's son, Hunter pleads guilty to all nine charges in federal tax case
German warships aim to secure sea lanes in Indo-Pacific, admiral says
U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander to Initiate Crucial Talks with Chinese Counterpart
Top US Diplomat to Bolster Indo-Pacific Ties With India, Bangladesh Visit
Quad Leaders Summit to Address Indo-Pacific Challenges with Strategic Convergence