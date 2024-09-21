AUKUS Defense Pact: A Pillar of U.S.-Australia Alliance Amid Changing U.S. Leadership

During a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his firm belief that the AUKUS defense pact will maintain support from any future U.S. administration, regardless of the November 5 presidential election outcome.

The AUKUS agreement, established in 2021, is designed to enable Australia to enhance its military arsenal with advanced technologies, including nuclear-powered submarines, amid shared concerns about China's expanding influence.

Albanese's visit to the U.S., in part for the Quad Leaders Summit, underscores the ongoing strategic partnership between the nations, reaffirming bilateral commitments to defense and security within the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)