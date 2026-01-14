Josh Hazlewood Gears Up for T20 World Cup Return

Australia's prominent fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is gearing up for a return to international cricket in the upcoming T20 World Cup, following a series of injuries. The 36-year-old, who missed the Ashes series win due to a hamstring strain and Achilles soreness, is optimistic about his readiness for the February 11 opener against Ireland in Colombo.

"Everything's going to plan," Hazlewood shared with ESPN Cricinfo. He emphasized the importance of gradually easing back into form after missing test matches, highlighting that his rehabilitation progress, including strength and running, has been favorable. His presence is highly anticipated, providing a crucial boost to Australia's pace attack while they strategize post-Mitchell Starc's T20 retirement.

Alongside Hazlewood, Pat Cummins is included in the World Cup squad but may have his return deferred due to a lumbar injury. Post-World Cup, Hazlewood's calendar remains busy with participation in the Indian Premier League and an extensive test season looming with 21 matches. Hazlewood has yet to plan his test workload, indicating flexibility in his approach to upcoming series.