Australia's T20 Return: Exciting Lahore Series Ahead of World Cup Clash

Australia is set to compete in three T20 Internationals in Lahore against Pakistan before participating in the ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Matches are scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium on January 29, 31, and February 1. This marks Australia's return to Pakistan since April 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Australia is gearing up for a significant cricket series, as they are scheduled to face off against Pakistan in three T20 Internationals in Lahore. The announcement was made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), with matches set to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium on January 29, 31, and February 1.

This series comes ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, where Australia will play their group games in India, while Pakistan is set to compete in Sri Lanka. This marks Australia's first tour to Pakistan since April 2022, when they played a Test series and a white-ball cricket contest.

The Australian team's arrival in Lahore is anticipated on January 28. Meanwhile, the Pakistani cricket selectors are slated to convene with head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha to finalize the squad for both the Australia series and the World Cup, awaiting approval from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

