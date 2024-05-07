Left Menu

President Murmu Offers Prayers at Himachal's Tara Devi, Sankat Mochan Shrines

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, performed puja at the famous Tara Devi temple and Sankat Mochan temple here on Tuesday.Murmu, accompanied by members of her family and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, went around the Tara Devi temple located at commanding heights overlooking Shimla, about 17 km from here.She also became the first president of the country to eat at the langar bhandara at the temple. She was presented an idol of Ram Darbar by the governor.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-05-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 19:16 IST
President Murmu Offers Prayers at Himachal's Tara Devi, Sankat Mochan Shrines
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, performed puja at the famous Tara Devi temple and Sankat Mochan temple here on Tuesday.

Murmu, accompanied by members of her family and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, went around the Tara Devi temple located at commanding heights overlooking Shimla, about 17 km from here.

She also became the first president of the country to eat at the langar (bhandara) at the temple. The temple committee presented a memento of the temple to her.

Earlier, she worshipped at the Sankat Mochan temple and took keen interest in its history. She was presented an idol of 'Ram Darbar' by the governor. She was also briefed about the history of the temple.

These temples are visited by a large number of people on Tuesdays and Sundays but today there was no rush as the entry was restricted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024