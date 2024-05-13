"Concept of imaginary friends is provocative, interesting": Ryan Reynolds talks about his upcoming animation film 'IF'

Canadian-American actor and film producer Ryan Reynolds is gearing up for the release of his upcoming animation film 'IF', which explores stories of kids' imaginary friends. The actor said that he believes in the existence of these "imaginary friends"

He shared, "The concept of imaginary friends is provocative and interesting. IFs are usually created out of necessity. It's an adaptive coping mechanism for kids who realize that they can't rely exclusively on their parents for a sense of well-being. They have to find other ways to manage. They seek it by creating their own imaginary friends." Directed by John Krasinski, 'Imaginary Friends (IF)' , the film stars Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Jon Stewart, Bobby Moynihan, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni, Richard Jenkins, Awkwafina and Steve Carell.

'IF' is about a girl who realises she can see everyone's imaginary friends, and what she does with that capacity as she starts on a wonderful journey to reunite forgotten IFs with their children. 'Imaginary Friends' all set to release on May 17.

Earlier, Blake Lively shared the trailer for his forthcoming film 'IF' on Instagram stories, reported People. "Everything I believed as a kid did turn out to be true... ... his name is @vancityreynolds," she wrote in a nod to the movie, which follows the story of what happens when a young child's imagination becomes real.

"Well, his legal name isn't, At Vancity Reynolds. But he is dreamy and he is in @ifmovie which is also pure magic," added Lively in reference to her husband's 'Vancity Reynolds' account on Instagram. Lively then shared a poster of the movie, which featured a cat dressed up as an octopus, standing behind the word "IF."

"I disappear into a role," Lively captioned the image alongside an audio of Jessica Simpson's "I Wanna Love You Forever." "What if everything you believed as a kid was real? From the imagination of John Krasinski, enter a world you have to believe to see," the movie's tagline reads under its teaser trailer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)