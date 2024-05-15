JioCinema Premium sets June 17 premiere for 'House of the Dragon' season 2

The second season of ''House of the Dragon'' will be available for streaming in India on JioCinema Premium on June 17. The show, a spin-off of the epic fantasy drama ''Game of Thrones'', will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi. Premiering on June 17, episodes will drop weekly every Monday, along with the US, according to a press release issued by JioCinema Premium.

The streamer also shared the official trailer of ''House of the Dragon'' season two on its official Instagram page on Tuesday ''Raise your banners. The official trailer is here. House of the Dragon S2 streaming 17 June onwards, every Monday along with the U.S., exclusively on JioCinema Premium. Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi,'' the post read.

JioCinema Premium subscribers can stream ad-free exclusive content on any device up to 4K resolution at the price of Rs 29 per month, it said.

''House of the Dragon'', which premiered on HBO in August 2022, is based on George R R Martin's book ''Fire & Blood'', a history of House Targaryen set 300 years before the events described in ''Game of Thrones'', which ended its eight-season run in 2019.

''Set in a world of dragons and dynasties, the series explores the complex dynamics of ambition, loyalty, and betrayal as key figures vie for control over the Seven Kingdoms,'' the release said.

The second season of ''House of the Dragon'' stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan are the new additions to the upcoming season.

