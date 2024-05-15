Left Menu

Lea Seydoux reflects on "MeToo" impact at Cannes: "There's greater respect" on set

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the Cannes Film Festival, French actor Lea Seydoux took a moment to reflect on the impact of the #MeToo movement on the film industry, expressing her observations on the evolving atmosphere on set.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 23:02 IST
Lea Seydoux reflects on "MeToo" impact at Cannes: "There's greater respect" on set
Lea Seydoux (Image source: Instagram/festivaldecannes). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the Cannes Film Festival, French actor Lea Seydoux took a moment to reflect on the impact of the MeToo movement on the film industry, expressing her observations on the evolving atmosphere on set. Seydoux, a familiar face at Cannes, graced the festival with her presence for the playful press conference of 'The Second Act,' a film directed by Quentin Dupieux, known for its satirical take on the film industry's eccentricities.

During the press conference, Seydoux fielded questions from the international press about her experiences in the wake of #MeToo, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Reflecting on her journey as an actor, she acknowledged, "I have been a very fortunate person as an actor. At the beginning of my career, I worked with people who respected me, more or less."

While Seydoux acknowledged the challenges faced by some women in the industry, she emphasised that her experiences were not comparable to those of those who had endured serious injustices, as per The Hollywood Reporter. #MeToo has been a contentious topic in France, where the entertainment industry has been perceived as slow to adapt.

Seydoux's remarks shed light on the changing dynamics, stating, "There's great respect when shooting a film. People tend to be less familiar. I sense the change, even in very intimate scenes, when a film is being shot. There's greater respect." 'The Second Act,' the film Seydoux is promoting at Cannes, takes a comedic approach to addressing various industry issues, including artificial intelligence and the impact of #MeToo.

Director Quentin Dupieux, known for his unconventional storytelling, remarked, "I made fun of just about everyone, including myself." Despite its humorous take, the film delves into pertinent topics, offering satirical commentary on the film world's quirks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024