Left Menu

Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, to perform in India, deets inside

Social media sensation Nigel Ng, who has been entertaining audience with his comedy, is now all set to showcase his talent to the Indian audience in India.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 14:24 IST
Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, to perform in India, deets inside
Comedian Nigel Ng (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Social media sensation Nigel Ng, who has been entertaining audience with his comedy, is now all set to showcase his talent to audiences in India. Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, will visit India this September with his 'The Haiyaa World Tour'. He has a show lined up in Delhi on September 21 at Bharat Mandapam.

Excited for his debut show in India, Nigel Ng in a statement said, "Uncle Roger and I are beyond thrilled to bring The Haiyaa World Tour to India. We've seen phenomenal support from Indian nieces and nephews, and cannot wait to finally meet everyone in person. Wear orange and get ready for some roasting!" Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events, BookMyShow said, "Laughter is a universal language and we've seen audiences enjoy stand-up comedy by both Indian and international comedians with houseful shows, and Nigel Ng's The Haiyaa World Tour will be no different. There's a strong sense of relatability in his Asian anecdotes that will surely have the audience in splits. The stand-up comedy genre has seen a seismic shift over the last few years in India, and in fact, international artists are increasingly recognising a strong potential from the Indian market. We're excited to bring the talented internet sensation, with his quirky one-liners and funny audience digs, to perform live in India!"

In addition to Uncle Roger, Nigel Ng is also known for his TV stint in 2018 on Comedy Central's Stand Up Central, hosting the comedic podcast Rice to Meet You with UK-based Swedish comic Evelyn Mok. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024