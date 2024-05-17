Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, to perform in India, deets inside

Social media sensation Nigel Ng, who has been entertaining audience with his comedy, is now all set to showcase his talent to audiences in India. Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, will visit India this September with his 'The Haiyaa World Tour'. He has a show lined up in Delhi on September 21 at Bharat Mandapam.

Excited for his debut show in India, Nigel Ng in a statement said, "Uncle Roger and I are beyond thrilled to bring The Haiyaa World Tour to India. We've seen phenomenal support from Indian nieces and nephews, and cannot wait to finally meet everyone in person. Wear orange and get ready for some roasting!" Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events, BookMyShow said, "Laughter is a universal language and we've seen audiences enjoy stand-up comedy by both Indian and international comedians with houseful shows, and Nigel Ng's The Haiyaa World Tour will be no different. There's a strong sense of relatability in his Asian anecdotes that will surely have the audience in splits. The stand-up comedy genre has seen a seismic shift over the last few years in India, and in fact, international artists are increasingly recognising a strong potential from the Indian market. We're excited to bring the talented internet sensation, with his quirky one-liners and funny audience digs, to perform live in India!"

In addition to Uncle Roger, Nigel Ng is also known for his TV stint in 2018 on Comedy Central's Stand Up Central, hosting the comedic podcast Rice to Meet You with UK-based Swedish comic Evelyn Mok. (ANI)

