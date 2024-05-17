India Shines at 77th Cannes Film Festival with Inaugural Bharat Parva Celebration

The 77th Cannes Film Festival commenced two days ago, marking the beginning of a ten-day spectacle where cinematic brilliance and glamour converge.

Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Sanjay Jaju, recently hosted the inaugural Bharat Parva, an evening dedicated to celebrating India's rich culture, cuisine, handicrafts, and cinema at the prestigious French Riviera during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

Organized by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, the event was a resounding success. Cannes delegates were captivated by the evening's exceptional performances and the delightful fusion cuisine on offer.

During the event, Shri Jaju unveiled posters for the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the save-the-date poster for the inaugural edition of the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), the Global Entertainment and Media Summit, scheduled to take place alongside the 55th IFFI in Goa. Esteemed filmmakers such as Ashok Amritraj, Richie Mehta, singer Shaan, actor Rajpal Yadav, and film veteran Bobby Bedi were present for the unveiling.

Renowned Chef Varun Totlani curated a special menu for Bharat Parva, reflecting the warmth intrinsic to Indian hospitality.

The night was further illuminated by performances from singer Sunanda Sharma, who enthralled the audience with foot-tapping Punjabi numbers, along with budding singers Pragati, Arjun, and Shaan’s son Maahi. The evening reached its crescendo as the singers delivered a soul-stirring rendition of "Maa Tujhe Salaam," eliciting rapturous applause from attendees.

The presence of esteemed guests added to the allure and significance of Bharat Parva. Actress Shobhita Dhulipala, known for her compelling performances, and Assamese actress Amie Barauah, celebrated for her work in Assamese cinema, along with film critic Anupama Chopra, were among the luminaries who graced the occasion. Their participation underscored the rich tapestry of Indian cinema and its burgeoning influence on the global stage.

It was truly a night to remember, epitomizing the celebration of film, culture, and artistic collaboration, with India's soft power shining brightly on the global stage.