RajKummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor share their working experience in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'

RajKummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to share screen space once again in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. The stunning actors got candid about their roles and shared how it was to work together in the film. While talking about the film, Janhvi told ANI, "It's a story about two people who get courage from each other to follow their dreams. And it's a very lovely story. It's not just about cricket. It's a family drama. It's a father and son story."

Rao added, "My character's name is Mahendra, he is a failed cricketer, he had a lot of passion in his life for cricket, he wanted to be a cricket player one day and play for the country, but it didn't happen because of peer pressure, because of family pressure, so today he is walking on the path shown by his father and then they get married, Mahima and Mahendra." He continued, "And then how he lived his dream through her. Because she used to play cricket, so he decides that he will train her and she is a doctor."

Janhvi, who is known for her roles in 'Dhadak', Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Mili', among others is playing the character of an innocent girl Mahima, who listens to everyone. The 'Good Luck Jerry' actor opened up about her character and said, "My character's name is Mahima, short form Mahi. She loves her husband a lot and she is always a very innocent girl. She thinks that she is living her own life but in reality, she does what other people say. Whether it is about listening to her father or her husband. So, she hasn't learned to recognize, know and use her own voice. And that is her journey in this film."

Rao shared that there are many kids in society whose parents think that their children need a safe life and thus certain times they don't get a chance to follow their passion. "In a society where children wanted to be something but parents thought that they needed a safe life for their children. So they showed their children a different path. And thus kids have to leave their passion behind. So I think this is what happens in life. The same thing is happening in our film too," he shared.

Speaking about their love for cricket, Janhvi said, "My attachment with cricket actually started after this film. Before this film, I didn't have much knowledge about cricket. But through this film, the kind of training I had to do, the matches I watched, and the time I spent with my coach and other players, after that I realized that this is such a difficult sport and how important this sport is for everyone in the country." RajKummar added, "I have been playing cricket since my childhood. My first memory is also of cricket. We used to play cricket after school. All the kids from the neighbourhood used to play. And on Sundays, we used to go to the ground and play matches against the other team. So, I have always been very attached to cricket. And then, of course, when I got some senses, I started watching matches, fell in love with Sachin sir and his batting style."

Janhvi and Rao also shared screen space in the 2021 film 'Roohi'. As the actors are coming together once again, RajKummar shared how it was to work together. He said, "'Roohi', I think, was a glimpse. We were not together for a long time. There was not much interaction in the film. But this is a full-fledged film where we are together. We are husband and wife. So, you can know that this film is very different from 'Roohi'. This film has given us the opportunity to work with each other in a creative way."

While praising Janhvi, he added, "I keep telling her that I am very impressed with her growth. From her first film till 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', which I think is her best work so far. Before that, of course, there was Gunjan(Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl), 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Mili', in all of them she had done good work. But in 'Mahi', I think she has done a very good job. And her hunger to do good work, to learn work, if it stays like that, definitely, she will achieve a lot." Janhvi also appreciated her co-star and shared, "Since I have joined this industry, I praise him in every interview as he has always been my favourite actor. I am really grateful that I got an opportunity to work with him twice. I am happy that I learnt a lot from him and it helped me in becoming a better actor."

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr & Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in 'Roohi'. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will hit the theatres on May 31. (ANI)

