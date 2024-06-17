The Hidden Appetite: Zooplankton's Role in Climate Control

Cambridge, Jun 17 (The Conversation) - As the global community grapples with the urgent need to decarbonize, emerging research highlights a critical but previously overlooked factor: zooplankton appetites. These tiny marine animals are key players in the ocean's biological pump, a natural process that transfers carbon from the atmosphere to the ocean's depths.

According to a study from the University of Cambridge, variations in zooplankton eating habits significantly influence the efficiency and effectiveness of ocean-based CO₂ removal technologies. This revelation has profound implications for future climate mitigation strategies.

Oceanographers are now called to delve deeper into this complex marine carbon cycle to enhance predictive models and develop a robust regulatory framework. With the potential to spur a trillion-dollar CO₂ removal industry, the stakes are high and the time to act is now.

