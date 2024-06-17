General Anil Chauhan Reviews Jammu Security Amid Rising Terror Attacks

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan conducted a day-long visit to Jammu on Monday to assess the security situation and operational readiness in the area, according to officials.

General Chauhan's visit closely follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's review of the security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra conducted on Sunday.

Arriving at 16 Corps headquarters in Nagrota, General Chauhan is scheduled to be briefed by top Army commanders, including the Northern Army Commander and the General Officer Commanding (GoC). The visit forms part of a series of high-level security review meetings aimed at formulating a concrete strategy to combat the rising tide of terrorism in the Jammu region with decisive measures.

Last week, various acts of terrorism occurred in the Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan. Additionally, seven security personnel and several civilians were injured. An encounter in Kathua also led to the elimination of two suspected Pakistani terrorists.

On June 9, terrorists fired upon a bus carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine from the Shiv Khori temple, causing the vehicle to plunge into a deep gorge, which resulted in nine fatalities and 41 injuries. Later incidents include an attack on a joint checkpost of the Rashtriya Rifles and police on June 11, followed by an assault on a search party in Doda on June 12, injuring seven security personnel, including a policeman.

