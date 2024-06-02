Gautam Gambhir Eyes Indian Cricket Coaching Role

Left Menu

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir expressed his interest in coaching the Indian national cricket team during an event in Abu Dhabi. Gambhir, who recently led Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL title, is considered a strong candidate to succeed Rahul Dravid as the head coach. He emphasized the honor and responsibility of representing 140 crore Indians.

Gautam Gambhir
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

ABU DHABI – Former India cricket star Gautam Gambhir has revealed his desire to coach the national team, amid rumors he is a leading candidate for the high-profile position. Gambhir, who recently led Kolkata Knight Riders to another IPL victory, spoke at an event in Abu Dhabi.

Gambhir, whose coaching acumen was praised by Sourav Ganguly earlier this week, addressed the role's significance, expressing a deep sense of national pride. 'Coaching the Indian team is the highest honor, representing a vast nation on the global stage,' he said.

As speculation mounts, Gambhir's successful track record and fearless approach are expected to make him a strong contender for the role, highlighting his commitment to fostering a winning team culture.

