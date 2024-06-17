No Special Treatment: Karnataka Home Minister on Renukaswamy Murder Case

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara asserted on Monday that there would be no preferential treatment in the investigation of the Renukaswamy murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan and his actress friend Pavithra Gowda.

Parameshwara emphasized that the police would proceed impartially, stating categorically, 'There is no question of protecting or showing a soft corner for anyone. We will not succumb to any such things.'

Declining to disclose sensitive information publicly, he noted that the investigation report would be released after the probe's completion. He also reaffirmed that both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would ensure legal action is taken without any bias.

Parameshwara mentioned that the timing of the investigation's conclusion would be left to the probing team. He also addressed the re-induction of inspector Girish Naik, citing it as an administrative decision.

On June 8, Darshan, Gowda, and 17 aides were arrested for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, accused of sending obscene messages to Gowda.

