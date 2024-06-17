Left Menu

No Special Treatment: Karnataka Home Minister on Renukaswamy Murder Case

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara declared that there will be no preferential treatment in the Renukaswamy murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda. He emphasized that the police will act without bias and that sensitive details will be revealed post-investigation.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 12:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara asserted on Monday that there would be no preferential treatment in the investigation of the Renukaswamy murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan and his actress friend Pavithra Gowda.

Parameshwara emphasized that the police would proceed impartially, stating categorically, 'There is no question of protecting or showing a soft corner for anyone. We will not succumb to any such things.'

Declining to disclose sensitive information publicly, he noted that the investigation report would be released after the probe's completion. He also reaffirmed that both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would ensure legal action is taken without any bias.

Parameshwara mentioned that the timing of the investigation's conclusion would be left to the probing team. He also addressed the re-induction of inspector Girish Naik, citing it as an administrative decision.

On June 8, Darshan, Gowda, and 17 aides were arrested for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, accused of sending obscene messages to Gowda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

