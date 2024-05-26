Left Menu

Fee Imposed on Nainital Eco-Tourism Sites to Enhance Cleanliness

The Uttarakhand forest department has introduced a Rs 50 entry fee at 'Tiffin Top' and 'China Peak' in Nainital to fund cleanliness initiatives, including solid waste management. Concerns have been raised about the impact on nature tourism, with discussions planned between officials and concerned citizens.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-05-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand forest department has imposed a fee of Rs 50 per person for entry into two eco-tourism sites 'Tiffin Top' and 'China Peak' in Nainital district. Nainital Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Chandrashekhar Joshi said the department has imposed the fee to fund its cleanliness efforts, including solid waste management. When contacted, Joshi also said, ''People have complained about garbage, including waste plastic, in these areas. We have issued tickets for better management of these places' cleanliness.'' Former Uttarakhand chief secretary and Nainital-resident Indu Pandey, however, posted on a social media platform that the move to impose a fee will discourage nature lovers from visiting these sites.

When asked about this, Pandey said he will talk to state government officials on this issue.

Few people visit these places, especially the 'China Peak' as the trek to the summit is very difficult, Pandey claimed.

