Gurugram Set for Major Cleanliness Overhaul and Infrastructure Boost

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh revealed on Sunday that the tender of the company responsible for waste collection in Gurugram has been cancelled, promising substantial improvements in the city's cleanliness. The minister emphasized that the district administration and municipal corporation officers have been tasked with forming a joint team to enhance public amenities. Singh, who addressed the issue with the state government during the Lok Sabha elections, highlighted the urgent need to resolve complaints related to cleanliness and gather public feedback.

Speaking at a ceremony organized by the Jat Welfare Association at the Jat Bhawan in Gurugram's Sector 10, Singh announced the construction of more roads and underpasses aimed at easing traffic congestion. The Union Minister also revealed that efforts are in progress to connect Old Gurugram with the metro, claiming that within the next five years, the city would boast facilities similar to those in international cities. Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala was also present at the event to support the announcements.

