Showdown at Bangalore Golf Club: Gaurika Bishnoi vs. Hitaashee Bakshi

Gaurika Bishnoi, riding high after a spectacular victory last week, is set to compete in the eighth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour this weekend. She will be facing off against Hitaashee Bakshi, the Order of Merit leader, who is returning from an impressive third place finish at the Singapore Ladies Masters.

The field is exceptionally strong, featuring talent such as Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh, Khushi Khanijau, and Vidhatri Urs, who made an impressive pro debut last week. Adding to the excitement, Jasmine Shekar, who finished as a runner-up last week, will be eyeing her first major win after several close finishes.

Other noteworthy participants include Seher Atwal, who was disqualified last week despite making the cut, and promising amateurs Saanvi Somu and Keerthana Rajeev. With a total of 41 players, including six amateurs, the competition at Bangalore Golf Club promises to be a thrilling event.

