Nicki Minaj pays tribute to Princess Diana at Birmingham concert, calls her "dear friend"

In a heartfelt moment during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, United Kingdom, Nicki Minaj paid tribute to the late Princess Diana, calling her a "dear friend." The Queen of Rap took a pause from her electrifying performance to connect with her fans, and amid the exchange, she made a touching reference to the people's princess, as reported by Billboard.

Addressing a group of fans from Wales, Minaj slipped into a British accent, reminiscing, "It always reminds me of a dear friend of mine... Well, she's not here anymore, but the Princess of Wales." Despite not having a personal relationship with Diana, who tragically passed away in a car accident in August 1997 at the age of 36, Minaj has previously acknowledged her admiration for the iconic figure.

This tribute comes in the wake of Minaj's recent run-in with the law in the Netherlands, where she was briefly detained for allegedly "carrying drugs." The incident led to the postponement of her Manchester concert to June 3, as per Billboard.

Minaj also issued a heartfelt apology to her fans in Amsterdam after the unexpected turn of events led to the cancellation of her concert. She addressed the incident directly in a video shared by a fan account, expressing her regret and love for her fans. "I love you, and I'm so sorry this happened tonight," she said.

In a detailed post on X, Minaj reflected on the day's events, thanking those who supported her during the ordeal. "Everyone who prayed for me today, may God cover you and all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination," she wrote. Minaj recounted the timeline of her arrest and the subsequent delays, emphasizing her determination to perform despite the challenges.

"After sitting in a jail cell for 5-6 hours, my plane still didn't take off for another 20 minutes once I boarded. The flight was 50 mins. 50 mins," she noted, highlighting the tight schedule that thwarted her plans. She expressed frustration with the situation, suggesting that it was part of a deliberate effort to prevent her from performing.

"So they succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight. I succeeded at getting to the root of it all by recording them and posting everything in real-time," Minaj said, adding "I have so much video evidence. You wouldn't believe it if I told you. I'll have the lawyers and God take it from here tho." Minaj's message included a sincere apology to her fans, acknowledging the pain caused by the cancelled show.

"They sure did know exactly how to hurt me today but this too, shall pass," she said. She promised to make up for the missed performance with a special bonus for ticket holders, reassuring fans that her upcoming shows in Birmingham and Manchester would proceed as planned. (ANI)

