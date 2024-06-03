Michael Douglas Visits Israeli Kibbutz, Pays Tribute to Victims of Hamas Attack

Actor Michael Douglas on Sunday paid a solidarity visit to an Israeli kibbutz that was significantly affected by the October 7 Hamas attack. This assault had catalyzed Israel's ongoing conflict with the Islamic militant group.

Douglas interacted with members of Kibbutz Be'eri, where he saw homes that had been burned out during the attack. Notably, this community was among the hardest hit, suffering the loss of around 100 people and having 30 others taken hostage.

During his visit, Douglas met with the families of hostages and visited the scene of a tragic music party that resulted in over 300 deaths.

The actor also had an audience with Israel's president, Isaac Herzog. Herzog presented Douglas with a dog tag necklace and a small yellow ribbon pin, both symbols of support for the dozens of hostages still in Hamas captivity.

"It's a very difficult time. You sense the deep shock of this whole experience," Douglas reflected, expressing his hope for a swift release of the hostages.

Douglas did not shy away from controversy, criticizing pro-Palestinian protests on American campuses and arguing that many demonstrators are indoctrinated. "When you try to talk to many of them, there is no education. There's no knowledge," he remarked.

He joins a line of American celebrities and politicians who have made similar visits to Israel and toured regions near the Gaza border since the attack occurred on October 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)