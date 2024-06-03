David Levy: A Political Journey from Transit Camps to State Honors

David Levy, an Israeli politician born in Morocco who staunchly challenged deeply ingrained racism against Jews from North Africa, has died at the age of 86.

Levy immigrated to Israel at 20, initially working in construction in the northern town of Beit Shean. His political career began as a representative of the construction union.

Levy served in Israel's Knesset from 1969 to 2006, holding significant posts such as foreign minister, deputy prime minister, and housing and construction minister. At his peak, he was a formidable rival to current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu within the Likud party. Overcoming a paternalistic Jewish immigrant population from Arabic-speaking regions, known as Mizrahi Jews, he galvanized their support to help Likud gain power under Menachem Begin.

As foreign minister beginning in 1990, Levy played a key role in renewing relations with several countries, notably during the 1991 Madrid Conference, which initiated the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

In a reflection to Haaretz, Levy stated, "From the transit camp to the White House in Washington, to the State Duma in Moscow and on to the Elysee Palace in France," praising his efforts that inspired others to believe in their potential.

Levy, a father of 12, remained loyal to Beit Shean, making daily commutes to Tel Aviv or Jerusalem throughout his career, remaining conscious of his roots and the community he represented.

